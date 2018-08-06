Councillor ‘appalled’ as Limerick ‘ignored’ in new tourism scheme 

LIMERICK city, Castleconnell and Montpelier are so well hidden in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands there is no mention of them.

Fáilte Ireland’s newest tourism brand focuses on the route of the river Shannon. Cllr Séighin Ó Ceallaigh said that he is “appalled” that Limerick has once again been “ignored” on a major tourism scheme.

“Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands covers the region surrounding the river Shannon and its lakes, but doesn’t include any of Limerick. Once again we see Limerick being ignored in terms of tourism. We were ignored for the Wild Atlantic Way, and now we are being ignored for Hidden Heartlands. Limerick people are known as the Shannonsiders yet we are not included on a tourism route along the river Shannon?” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

Cllr Ó Ceallaigh said “one of the most bizarre situations” is along the Limerick-Clare border.

“O’Brien’s Bridge is included but it doesn't extend across the river to Montpelier.

“It’s a no-brainer. Montpelier, Castleconnell and Limerick city should be included. We are looking at developing a Greenway for this particular route which runs along the river, and this would be an excellent addition to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands,” said Cllr Ó Ceallaigh, who vowed to work with the local authority to rectify it.

“Although Limerick seems to be so far down the agenda that it will take a lot of work to rectify this blatant mistake. We have so much to offer and as a council invest so much in tourism. We deserve to be treated fairly.”