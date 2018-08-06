Self-test HIV kits now available in Limerick pharmacies

AUTOTEST VIH a new kit designed to determine HIV in a matter of minutes can now be purchased over the counter in pharmacies in Limerick and around the country.

To use the apparatus, the user pricks a small sample of blood in a test tube, and the kit then detects in 10 to 15 minutes whether the virus is present in the blood.

The kit is the first of its kind to sell in Ireland; the previous detector required users to send their sample to a location and then to wait for a phone call detailing their results.

The test was developed by Mylan NV; the American pharmaceutical company also included the contact numbers of Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV (GOSHH) on the packaging for further consultation.

GOSHH manager Ann Mason ensures that those who may not feel comfortable with purchasing Autotest VIH over the counter can get a private test in the GOSHH HQ in Davis Street.

”We do a rapid HIV test, you get your results in one minute you can come in anytime and get one of those free to charge,” she said.