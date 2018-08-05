Limerick Historical Society event to recall William Street's former glory

SOME of the many shops which have graced William Street will be remembered at a special event organised by the Limerick Historical Society next week.

Gathering outside Brown Thomas at 7pm next Wednesday, August 8, the historical society will be joined by former William Street trader John Collins on a walk of the street.

Organiser Tony Browne says John – who used to run Finn’s cafe and bakery, and lived overhead – will provide memories of “all the shops which have come and gone”.

This includes Todds, Boyds, and Newsoms.

“​There are so many shops which have come and gone over the years. John will know about them, and so will I,” Tony added.

All are welcome at next Wednesday’s event, which promises to be an interesting affair.​

For more information, call Tony Browne on his telephone at 061-228071.