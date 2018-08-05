Irish Water begins works to reduce leakage in Limerick village

Irish Water, in partnership with Limerick City and County Council,has begin works to provide a more secure, reliable and efficient water supply to the village of Hospital by replacing old water mains and lead pipe connections.

The project to replace 1.9km of water mains and install 950m of new rising mains is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally over the next four years to tackle leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

The State utility says replacing these water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

This project will also play a key role in reducing the amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage, which will in turn help with the ongoing drive to conserve water and reduce the likelihood of restrictions during future droughts.

Removing existing old cast iron and lead pipes from the public water network and replacing them with new plastic pipes will reduce the risk of contamination and provide a safer overall drinking water supply.

Welcoming the beginning of the works, Alan Morrissey, Irish Water’s Networks Programme Regional Lead, commented: “This project is essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply for Hospital now and into the future. We would like to thank the people and businesses in Hospital for their patience and support while this work is being carried out and assure them that we will work with our contractors to keep any disruption or inconvenience to a minimum.”

The works will take place along the Main Street (R513) and R516 Knockainey Road. The project, which is being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Ltd, is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Areas of work are being limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management will be in place during the project. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Irish Water says details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of its website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/