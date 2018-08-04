Limerick TD criticises social housing plans

CONTROVERSIAL plans to build almost 50 social homes near the North Circular Road have been criticised by local TD Willie O’Dea.

Last month, the Limerick Leader revealed plans by the council to construct a new housing estate on a patch of land just off the Condell Road.

Following this, Mr O’Dea organised a meeting between local authority bosses and residents.

“Residents", he said, "have concerns over the development lacking a proper mix of houses and becoming a ghetto in the future. They feel that the proposed development lacks the kind of facilities and connectivity to services that a social housing scheme should have.”

Mr O’Dea argues there are many other council-owned sites which are “infinitely more suitable for housing.”

Pat O’Neill, who chairs the Clonmacken Residents Association, added: “We as residents feel its not a proper location as it stands totally isolated within a flood plain with no amenities within walking distance. People of the area would welcome a proper housing development of mixed use of affordable and social housing. Local residents strongly oppose any development of just a stand-alone isolated site with just social housing. If history tells us anything, it does not work and we have seen by the council’s very own actions that they too know it doesn't work to isolate social housing and that the only way forward is integration.”

The community activist said as a consequence of this development, a riverside walk along the Shannon will go.

“This will impact on a lot of people and they will not want to lose this. Finally, this will be a social housing scheme with no amenities which in itself can lead to anti-social behaviour,” he argued.

The proposed development will consist of 43 residential units consisting of 23 two storey units and a three storey block comprising 20 units.

A number of other members have also spoken out against these plans.