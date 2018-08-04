New mural gives powerful message in County Limerick estate

A SPLASH of colour will brighten up a County Limerick estate even in darkest winter.

A project in Pallasgreen has created a wall mural to improve their estate, while giving road safety and environmental messages. The Park Grove Residents Association working with Kilteely-based artist Rose Hanley, locals, Ballyhoura and Limerick City and County Council, have enhanced the former breeze block wall in Canon Lee Park.

Local concerns about littering, danger to children by speeding drivers and improving the look of the area led to discussions on what could be done. The plan was to include a depiction of Nicker Hill, children at play and signage to warn drivers to slow down in colourful and nature scenes.

After the wall was rendered, capped and prepared by Ballyhoura scheme workers, children and adults from the locality were involved in painting the mural under Ms Hanley’s supervision.

The residents association committee secretary, Sharyn Cavanagh, and her committee colleagues Mairead O’Connor and Marianne Ward are “delighted with the finished wall”.

The ladies praised Rose’s and the locals’ artistic talent, as well as all the support given by Ballyhoura and the council.

Sinead McDonnell, council’s environment awareness officer, said funding for the project was €800 – 50% from the Department of Communications and 50% from the council. She said the council is delighted with the involvement of the residents in the design and installation of this community mural.​

“It is a wonderful example of how the department, local authority, local development companies and local residents can work together for the better,” said Ms McDonnell. Ms Hanley said she was “very happy and proud” to have been involved and thanked the teenagers who volunteered their time to paint the mural and to Crown Paints for their support and donation of €100.

Clare Jordan, development officer with Ballyhoura, praised the residents committee for their vision and efforts, not only for the welcome wall mural but also for the plans to develop a community corner in The Grove green.