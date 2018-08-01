Countdown begins as Milford Hospice launches annual harvest fair

LAUGHS and cupcakes were shared at the official launch of the 2018 Harvest Fair at Milford Hospice.

The launch took place in the colourful courtyard of the Castletroy hospice where children joyfully played with Jacko the clown and his two mischievous minions.

It was a bite-sized preview of what’s to come on September 2 in the UL sports arena where the thirty-third annual Harvest Fair will take place.

Pat Quinlan, the Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre, believes the spirit of the fair hasn’t changed since its inception, despite its sheer growth over the years.

“The harvest fair was set up originally to help raise funds to support the services here in Milford, and I suppose it has grown over the years and now it’s our single major event every year.” Mr Quinlan explained.

Handbags and scarves will now be sold for this year’s harvest along with books, toys and a variety of goods in the many stalls on the day.

The day will include live music, a vintage car display, the traditional ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and many more activities and surprises in store.

Joe Murphy, the chairman of the Harvest Fair committee, ensures that the occasion is not just for children to enjoy but can be enjoyed by the whole family as well.

“This is a day for all ages, we have many events scattered across the year for specific ages but the harvest fair is a family day, and we also want families to be aware of the facilities that are here.” Mr Murphy said.

”We have people coming in because they have experienced what it's like to use the facility and know what it's like to have their loved ones cared here,” he added.

Last year’s event helped make a significant contribution, in funding for the new facility that opened earlier this year.

”We now have the new facility in place where we can get our numbers up by nearly forty people and give them a more comprehensive service that now the HSE can use for not just cancer treatment but for other treatments as well that are life-threatening,” Mr Murphy explained.

The staff are more than happy to accept any help for the running of the annual event from donations to volunteering.

“Well on the day itself, it’s a harvest fair so people can to bring in and offer their goods to support the hospice.

“Equally people can offer to volunteer on the day itself and most importantly we would like to see a lot of people to come along and just attend the event and enjoy the day with their families.” Mr Quinlan added.

The Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place on Sunday, September 2 at the UL Sports Arena from 11am to 5pm.

Donations of good quality items for the stalls will be accepted from 20 August to 30 August at the designated area at Milford Care Centre.