Parks department honoured by Limerick City Tidy Towns

LIMERICK City and County Council’s parks department has been honoured for the work they do in keeping the city’s public areas looking good.

Limerick City Tidy Towns has given its monthly award to the staff who are dedicated to improving the city with floral displays and the landscaping of public areas.

Maura O’Neill, Limerick Tidy Towns, said: “I think everyone who lives in, works in and visits Limerick city will agree that the city’s public parks and floral displays have never looked better.”

She observed that while the wonderful weather helped in some respects, it generally made the parks team’s job even more difficult, given the drought and heat we’ve experienced over the past few weeks, and the earlier extreme weather conditions including rainfall, storms and snow.

Congratulations to the Parks Department at @LimerickCouncil, winners of our monthly award for July 2018! https://t.co/oiloAqQXE9 pic.twitter.com/97g85REO4y — Limk City Tidy Town (@LmkTidyTown) July 24, 2018

Given this, she said it was felt this was the perfect time to thank and acknowledge the team for its hard work.

“From the beautifully maintained public parks to the flowers along the boardwalk and of course the hugely successful “Bridges in Bloom” project, their work brightens the city at every turn and we are delighted to present them with this award, especially given how important this is to our ambitions in the national Tidy Towns competition,” Maura added.

Parks department head Michael Sheehan said: “I’m extremely proud to be part of a team that continues to improve Limerick’s image which will bring environmental, social and economic benefits to the wider community.

“We look forward to continuing to provide a service and an environment that addresses the needs of our city, its people and visitors.”

The parks team becomes the seventh monthly winner of Limerick Tidy Towns awards, an honour normally reserved for businesses.​

Among the winners so far this year are Foot Solutions, Portleys Bar and Jack Monday’s coffee house.

These business, plus the parks department and many more will be in with a shot at winning the annual Tidy Towns prize, to be given out early next year.