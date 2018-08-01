Limerick solicitors’ firm shows sensory side by raising €15k for charity

LOCAL solicitors scaled the summits of three Kerry mountains to raise a sum of €15,000 for Enable Ireland.

Fourteen of the staff from Keating Connolly Sellors solicitors were tasked with climbing the mountains of Carrauntoohill, Caher and Beenkeragh in a single day.

The donations will be invested for a new multi-sensory system in Enable Ireland’s adult services centre in Mungret.

Speaking at the handover of funds, Keating Connolly Sellors’ partner Ronan Hynes said; “It was an incredible team effort, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to this great cause. We look forward to the opening of the new sensory room in September.”

Enable Ireland’s adult services manager, Dolores Ryan enjoyed the productive partnership with the law firm.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the partnership with Sellors, who have come and met with our service users and staff at the centre to understand the benefits of the sensory room,” she commented.

The adult services centre in Mungret provides a wide range of services and a non-residential, five-day week service to over 50 adults with physical and sensory disabilities.