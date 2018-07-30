Almost 300 complaints received about Limerick gardai during 2017

ALMOST 300 complaints relating to gardai in Limerick were made to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) during 2017, writes David Hurley.

According to GSOC’s annual report, 276 complaints were received last year– the highest number for any division outside of Dublin and the third highest in the country.

The figures for 2017 are almost double the number of complaints (148) which were received from members of the public during 2016. There were 175 complaints relating to gardai in Limerick received during 2015.

While a a breakdown of ‘admissible’ complaints received from each division during 2017 has not been published, GSOC says 1,330 of the 1,949 complaints received nationally were deemed to be admissible and meriting some form of investigation or action.

GSOC's 2017 Annual Report has been published: https://t.co/5STGo4PnQZ — Garda Ombudsman (@GardaOmbudsman) July 25, 2018

The annual report points out that some complaints contained multiple allegations meaning the total number of allegations received during 2017 was 4,459.

A total of 422 criminal investigations were opened in 2017 with 16 files being referred to the DPP resulting in 10 directions for prosecution before the courts.

Nationally, the most common matters complained of were abuse of authority, neglect of duty, discourtesy, and non-fatal offences such as assault or harassment.

In addition to complaints from the public, 24 cases were referred by local superintendents to GSOC where the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm being inflicted to a person.

Two of those referrals related to incidents within the Limerick garda division.

GSOC has not disclosed the outcome of the investigations taken in relation to the 276 complaints received relating to Limerick gardai.