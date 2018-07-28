Ambulance and Fire Service attend 'medical emergency' in Limerick city

AMBULANCE and Limerick Fire Service attended the scene of a “medical emergency” in Limerick city centre this Saturday morning.

Two National Ambulance Service and one Limerick Fire Service unit were dispatched to the scene after emergency services were alerted to the incident at 10.54am.

It is understood that a woman suffered a respiratory arrest in an apartment at Mount Kennett Place, close to the Dock Road.

It is understood that the woman's condition is not life-threatening.

The emergency services left the scene shortly before 11.30am.