List of ‘high priority’ bus stops for Limerick sent to National Transport Authority

A NUMBER of bus stops at locations across Limerick city and county have been identified as needing additional facilities such as shelters or seating.

Limerick City and County Council has forwarded a list of 28 bus stops to the National Transport Authority for its consideration with a view to securing the necessary funding to upgrade the bus stops and carry out the proposed works.

According to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, 13 of the 28 have been deemed to be “high priority” by the local authority while the remainder are described as being of “medium priority”.

A number of the bus stops have been included on the list following consultations with the Older People’s Council while others have been included on the basis of current usage and the number of routes – both public and private – which they serve.

According to the documents, some of the bus stops have no existing shelter or seating while others are located at busy locations where a need for additional shelter and seating has been identified.

“One bus shelter, however gets very busy and cover is not available to everyone waiting,” states a council document in relation to the bus stop adjacent to the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.

”Several bus stops – very busy location – no shelter. Passengers currently take shelter in shops during the day,” states the report in relation to William Street in the city centre.

Locations which have been identified by the local authority as being a high priority include the N21 on the Limerick side of Newcastle West where there is no seating or shelter; Mill Road, Corbally; the National Technology Park, Plassey; Raheen Business Park; Ennis Roads (Gaelic Grounds), Limerick; William Street, Limerick; Mulgrave Street, Limerick and O’Malley Park, Southill.

The potential for a route extension at Raheen Business Park to cater for employees at Dell and Regeneron is noted in the council report while the nature of workers at a call centre in Plassey is also noted with the council stating that many are young contract workers who do not own cars.

While the National Transport Authority has confirmed that works are to be carried out at Arthur’s Quay in the city centre, no commitments have been given in relation to any of the other bus stops on the list.

In detailed correspondence, an official at the NTA confirms it will examine the feasibility of installing shelters at the locations identified.

A further review of the requirements at several bus stops in the greater city area has been suggested as revisions to a number of existing routes are being planned.

“There is also a bus priority infrastructure project underway coordinated by TP&I including discussions with UL regarding the routeing of buses through the campus,” states one email.