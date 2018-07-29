Limerick firm on Point with jackpot win at Microsoft conference in Vegas

A HIGH-TECH Limerick company has taken home two prestigious international awards.

Action Point, which exists to provide IT infrastructure, systems and support, won the awards at Microsoft Inspire, the global tech conference for partners of Microsoft.

This took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first award placed Action Point as the technology giant’s ‘Data and AI Partner of the Year’ and recognises the firm’s work developing ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) solutions for the manufacturing sector worldwide.

The second award, from the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP US) was in recognition for an innovative software project in partnership with California based company, General Networks.

The head of IoT at Action Point, Ivan O’Connor said: “The world of connected devices is growing rapidly from 25 billion connected devices globally to 75 billion by 2025, according to Statista.

“We have already shipped our product IoT-Predict to more than ten countries in three continents since its launch this year and can clearly see that the manufacturing market recognises the opportunity that IoT brings.

“We are delighted to be at the leading edge of this technology with our US partners.”

ActionPoint has been developing custom software for over a decade and is no stranger to awards, including a Tech Excellence award last month for the innovative online passport renewal system on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which has transformed Ireland’s passport system.

The firm employs over 80 technology specialists at its headquarters in the National Technology Park, and also has offices in Dublin, Cork and LA.

It has been a Deloitte Fast 50 winner for the past four years, and a Deloitte Best Managed firm in 2018.

ActionPoint also won Microsoft's SMB partner of the year award in 2017 and has twice won Dell's Country Partner of the Year Award.