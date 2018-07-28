New County Limerick superintendent wants to go back to policing of old

THE NEW Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue wants everyone to know their local garda as part of a new community policing plan.

Supt Sugrue was speaking at his first Joint Policing Sub Committee meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock district.

He was warmly welcomed by councillors eager to see an end to the chopping and changing at the top in the Bruff Garda District.

In outlining crime statistics, Supt Sugrue said crime was trending downwards in quarter two of 2018 compared to 2017, apart from burglaries and drink driving.

In April, May, June of 2017 there were 25 burglaries compared to 29 in the same three months of this year. However, the 29 is down from the 47 recorded in the first three months of 2018. Eight of the 29 burglaries were of sheds/garages.

Supt Sugrue said a special garda operation was put in place to combat burglaries. This had a particular impact in the burglaries of commercial premises – there were 16 in the first three months compared to one in the second three months.

Driving under the influence was up – 11 in 2017 compared to 14 in 2018 and Supt Sugrue appealed to motorists not to drink and drive.

The rest of the figures were positive. Assaults were down – 21 to 11. Public order offences dropped – 29 to 15. Thefts fell from 25 in quarter two 2017 to 14 in the same period of 2018.

Supt Sugrue welcomed Chief Supt Gerard Roche’s commitment to send experienced gardai to the district as he gets more recruits from Templemore in the city.

“It’s very positive. Bruff district has traditionally been low on manpower. I hope to fill a vacancy in Kilmallock in the near future,” said Supt Sugrue, who also revealed details of a new community policing plan.

“It is going back to policing of old where everyone knows their local garda,” said Supt Sugrue. He said every garda will be allocated an area and asked to get the know the locals and for the locals to get to know the local garda.

“Talk to people, get to know the neighbourhood watch, schools, community alert, priest, call to elderly people and vulnerable people.

“It is their area, their responsibility. It is about working together,” said Supt Sugrue.

Garda Pat McEnery and Garda John Curtin were cited as examples as they are know as the Bruree and Ballylanders guards, while Garda Niall McInerney was praised for his work in Hospital since he was moved there. Sergeant Ted Riordan was highlighted by the cathaoirleach, Cllr Eddie Ryan after he read a court case about the sergeant stopping a drunk driver while off-duty.

“Whether garda stations are open or closed, guards are on duty 24/7 according to the Limerick Leader,” said Cllr Ryan, who hopes Supt Sugrue will stay for a long time.

Cllr Mike Donegan welcomed the additional resources in Kilmallock as they are seeing an increase of drug use and anti-social behaviour in the town.

“We are seeing these types of problems coming out from the city,” said Cllr Donegan, who welcomed the new policing plan.

Cllr Lisa Marie Sheehy asked Supt Sugrue if he was planning on “sticking around”? “People and staff need stability,” she said.

Supt Sugrue said he was delighted to be kept in the Limerick Garda Division, is not looking to go anywhere else and wants to make an impact in the Bruff district.

However, he said the Garda Commissioner can move him at any time.

Cllr Sheehy welcomed the new policing plan as she said the there was a feeling that gardai were “just reacting” while the new plan is “more preventative”.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said rural people like to see a garda presence in their areas. Cllr Noel Gleeson said he liked Supt Sugrue’s phrase, “Know their patch”. Cllr Gerald Mitchell said local knowledge and building trust and confidence was paramount.

Cllr Bill O’Donnell wished Supt Sugrue success but as a practising solicitor he joked “not too much success!”.