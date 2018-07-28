Thrills and spills: County Limerick festival lives up to high expectations

CORK struck the first blow ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final by winning Kilteely’s annual soapbox derby!

Ger O’Sullivan, from Ballyhooly, had the fastest gravity-powered vehicle on Sunday. He narrowly beat Patrick Collins, of Kilteely, who took home the Siobhan Ryan Cup in memory of a local girl who passed away at just 15.

The most creative soapbox category went to Siobhan O’Dea with her Trotters Independent Traders soapbox. Eoghan O’Dea came second with his Sleeping Beauty-inspired carriage.

Tom Jones, chair of the organising committee, said their 10th summer festival lived up to expectations.

“We had a fabulous crowd, brilliant turnout again and some great bands. I think everyone enjoyed themselves – that’s the main aim of what we are trying to do.

“In 10 years of running the festival we’ve never had a wet Sunday. I imagine that’s Siobhan Ryan looking down on us. We’ve been blessed in that regard,” said Tom.

Before the soapbox derby they held a minute’s applause for two great community and GAA men and supporters of the festival – Robert O’Dea and Bobby O’Dea. They were neighbours in Milltown, Kilteely. Robert passed away in June while Bobby died on the Wednesday before the festival.

“We were prepared to cancel the festival as Bobby was a great supporter of ours. His family said that under no circumstances did they want us cancelling the festival.

“We had a minute’s applause at the beginning of the soapbox derby. It was very respectful. Robert and Bobby got a tremendous applause. It was very touching,” said Tom.

Soapboxes weren’t the only modes of transport on the day as Brian Cagney cycled 160kms from Kildare to Kilteely in aid of Headway. Brian is a brother of local legend and road safety advocate Fergal Cagney, who was paralysed from the neck down in a car accident.

Another big success was the medley of music concert on Saturday night. This was an opportunity for locals and those from neighbouring parishes to display their talents.

“They variety was amazing. There was everything from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to drama to Pat Shortt and his breakfast roll, to Cats, to line dancing - you name it.

“I’d say 75% were never on stage before. That’s what made it even more special,” said Tom, who thanked all their supporters including main sponsor St Ailbe’s Credit Union, his hard-working committee and all the stewards.

