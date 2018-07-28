Limerick success at super South East Clare Show

THERE was a strong Limerick entry at Sunday’s successful South East Clare Show in Bridgetown.

Perfect weather conditions, an amazing line-up and a family trip to Disneyland Paris competition encouraged record crowds to descend on the showgrounds.

Overall champion Limousin went to Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, and champion commercial went to Frank Burke, Croom, in the cattle showing.

In the horse section, Leonard Supple, Rathkeale, cleaned up with the filly foal, brood mare and champion foal prizes. It was also a great day for Breid and Abbie Shannon, Murroe, who won the colt foal and brood mare and foal team.

Clareview Car Sales, Ennis Road, Limerick, official show sponsor, were in attendance to present the All-Ireland Yearling Filly Championship to Rebecca Monaghan and her black filly, bred by Paddy Donnellan, Kildysart.

The best turned out in the carriage driving class was won by Tony Fitzgibbon, Kilmallock. Any age gelding in the Connemara showing went to Catherine Costigan, Kilteely. Catherine also won ridden Connemara prize in the horse and pony showing and working hunter class. There was more Limerick success with riding horse – Tara Rocca; 123 show hunter and first ridden - Liam Ruttle , Newcastle West; lead rein, 133 working hunter and lead rein working hunter - Jessica McAuliffe, Kilmallock; intermediate working hunter – Claire Geary, Newcastle West; 153 working hunter - Ann O’Grady, Newcastle West; Connemara working hunter - G Williams, Bruree; 143 working hunter - Wesley Ryan, Caherconlish.

Within the marquee, the horticulture and home produce sections were on display. Best pot of strawberry jam and marmalade went to Leanne Minihin, Lisnagry. The apple tart baked by Peggy Ryan “Luke”, Cappamore, was the judges’ first prize choice. The day was a marvelous celebration of rural life. Perhaps the happiest winner on Sunday was Louise McNamara, Killaloe, who will be heading off to Disneyland Paris.