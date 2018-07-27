Limerick fashion and photography collaboration shows bright future for design

A COLLABORATION between a Limerick School of Art and Design graduate and a Limerick based fashion photographer is aiming to showcase an original fashion collection inspired by mental health.

Photographer Nigel En- right has teamed up with young designer Anna O’Doherty, from Newcastle West, to shoot her collection ‘DISCORD’, modelled here by Eimear Helly.

Ms O’Doherty created her designs as part of her graduate degree at LSAD.

Bold prints and bright colours feature as part of the collection, which also includes boning and clash- ing textures.

Her designs have recently made the finals of the Irish Fashion Innovation Awards. She also presented her collection during the prestigious London Fashion Week this year. Her designs can be seen on instagram: @twinanna1

More of Mr Enright’s photography can be seen on his instagram: @nigel__e