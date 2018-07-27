Limerick Fire service sees increase in ‘ambulance assist’ calls

CREWS from Limerick Fire and Rescue service are being deployed to assist ambulance personnel more than five times a week, new figures have revealed.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show crews from fire stations across the city and county provided assistance to the National Ambulance Service on 115 separate occasions between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018.

The nature of the ‘assist calls’ has not been disclosed but it is likely the majority relate to road traffic accidents.

According to Limerick City and County Council, there were 180 such calls during 2017; 167 in 2016 and 164 in 2015.

The local authority says no monies were received in relation to the attendance of fire crews at the calls.