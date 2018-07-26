Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh moves a step closer to new campus as planning granted

A LIMERICK city school has moved another step closer towards a state of the art new school campus on Clare Street.

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh has received notification of the decision to grant planning permission to proceed with enabling works for its new school at the former Dawn Dairies-Kerry Group processing plant, on Old Clare Street.

Donncha O'Treasaigh, Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh principal, said he was "delighted that permission to commence enabling works for our new school has been granted.

"This is great news for our pupils, parents and staff," he added.

The move has been warmly welcomed by Fine Gael senator Maria Byrne, who sits as the chairperson on the school’s board of management.

“It’s fantastic news for the school and the door is now open for them to go ahead with their planning application," she said.

"I know they have been speaking to many of their neighbours in the area beforehand and its certainly a good news story for them. The school has grown from strength to strength.

"At the moment, our waiting lists are always over subscribed but now with the new school coming on stream it will give great scope to increase numbers,” she added.