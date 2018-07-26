Limerick Fire Service warns of remaining ‘high risk’ despite changeable weather

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service has warned that a “high fire risk still remains" depite forecasted changeable weather.

It comes after the fire service said it attended a number of grass fires in the gardens of derelict houses on Wednesday night.

It said: “Despite the changeable weather, a high fire risk still remains. The predicted rain over the next few days isn’t expected to make a significant impact on conditions.”

Met Eireann has forecasted that rain will develop in the west during Thursday morning and will slowly spread eastwards in the afternoon and evening.

In the west temperatures will reach 18 to 20 degrees at best today, but elsewhere it will become warm with highs of 20 to 23 degrees. Breezy at first with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Rain will continue for a time tonight in eastern parts while the west of the province will become mainly dry. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue had to deploy their Bronto Skylift while tackling a house fire in the city earlier this week.

Three units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended the scene of the blaze at St Munchin’s Street, Saint Mary’s Park shortly after the alarm was raised at 12.20am on Wednesday morning.

And crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service are battling a gorse fire at Knockfierna Hill, near Ballingarry, this Thursday.