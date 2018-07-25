Fire crews deploy Bronto Skylift to tackle Limerick house fire

CREWS from Limerick Fire and Rescue had to deploy their Bronto Skylift while tackling a house fire in Limerick city overnight.

Three units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended the scene of the blaze at St Munchin’s Street, Saint Mary’s Park shortly after the alarm was raised at 12.20am.

As the fire had broken through the roof of the derelict house upon their arrival, the hydrolic platform was required and utilised by crews to put out the fire.

The operation lasted for more than an hour and the crews returned to Limerick Fire Station at 1.45am this Wednesday.

There are no reports of any injuries and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.