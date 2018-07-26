Limerick's Cafe Rose back in business after fire

THE LIMERICK city centre cafe that was forced to close its doors due to a fire is back in action, its owner has said.

Last Thursday, emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Cafe Rose and Bistro, Roches Street, at 12.25am.

Three units of Limerick Fire Service were at the scene until 1.05am.

According to a post by Limerick Fire Service on Facebook, bins had been set on fire which spread to the cafe.

Overhead apartments were affected by the fire, as positive pressure ventilation had to be applied to clear the smoke.

While there was no smoke or fire damage inside the restaurant, there was significant damage to the front window, shutters and signage. As a result, the restaurant has been forced to shut down until repairs are complete.

Cafe Rose and Bistro owner, Magdalena Dembicka, said she is delighted to be back up and running.

The sign is expected to be replaced soon, she added.