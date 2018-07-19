Gardai investigating fire at Limerick city centre cafe

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating the circumstances surrounding a cafe fire in the city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Cafe Rose and Bistro, Roches Street, at 12.25am.

Three units of Limerick Fire Service were at the scene until 1.05am.

According to a post by Limerick Fire Service on Facebook, bins had been set on fire which spread to the cafe.

Overhead apartments were affected by the fire, as positive pressure ventilation had to be applied to clear the smoke.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said they hope to be back in business by Friday.

"Unfortunately we won’t be able to open for business today as you can all see in the picture we are not going to give up though! Send some love our way, we need it!" it said.

It is not known what caused the fire, or if the incident is being treated as suspicious by gardai.

There are no reported injuries.