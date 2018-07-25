Limerick criminal Ger Dundon to move to UK after serving firearm sentence

ARMED gardai pursued a high-powered car for more than 17 kilometres after the occupants were seen dropping off a suspected firearm at a house in a County Limerick village.

Details of the pursuit were revealed during the sentencing hearing of three men who have admitted possession of a sawn-off shotgun at a house at main Street, Bruff on February 26, 2017.

Gangland figure, Gerard Dundon, aged 32, who has addresses in London and at Hyde Road, Limerick has pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm without a licence as well as multiple road traffic charges relating to the pursuit.

Liam ‘Lika’ Casey, aged 35, of Hyde Road, Limerick has also pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm without a licence while another man – Robert Kelly, aged 31, who has an address in Edenderry, County Offaly – has pleaded guilty to possession of the pump-action shotgun for an unlawful purpose.

Giving evidence this Wednesday, Detective Garda David Bourke said a garda surveillance operation had been put in place in Bruff after confidential information was received.

He told Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, the defendants were observed arriving in Bruff at around 10.30am.

They parked near a house where Casey was living at the time and were observed bringing “an object” into the house before leaving the area.

The shotgun, which was rusty and not functional, was later recovered wrapped in a plastic at a derelict shed at the rear of an adjacent property.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told members of the armed Regional Support Unit attempted to stop the black Audi A8 as it left Bruff and that a high speed pursuit continued into the Dooradoyle area the city where the driver – Dundon – lost control and struck another car.

CCTV footage of the pursuit was played in court with Detective Garda Bourke describing the driving as “reckless in the extreme”.

Lawyers for all three men urged the court to consider their client’s guilty pleas when imposing sentence while in the case of Mr Kelly it was accepted that he fully co-operated with gardai and made admissions relating to his own involvement in the incident.

Andrew Sexton SC said Gerard Dundon, who has more than 100 previous convictions, intends returning to the UK after his release and hopes to “leave the turmoil behind him”.

Judge O’Donnell, who adjourned sentencing to October, was told the DPP has placed the firearms offence in the “mid range”.