Bin it!: Food for thought as Limerick’s mayor launches gum litter campaign

A TASKFORCE is urging people to bin their gum as part of a litter campaign launched in Limerick.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Cllr James Collins launched the Gum Litter Taskforce’s gum litter education campaign in Bedford Row along with Helen O’Donnell, the Chair of Limerick Tidy Towns.

The campaign encourages correct gum disposal through a targeted education awareness campaign, which Mayor Collins hailed as “a fantastic initiative for communities to get involved in”.

“Each year, we see communities coming together with the common aim of reducing the level of littered gum within their respective localities. The campaign has achieved positive results to date in this regard, and I hope this year’s campaign will continue to further build on those results,” he said.

The Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) includes representatives of the chewing gum industry; Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment; Food Drink Ireland; local authority representatives and civic society.

The theme of the campaign is “Bin your gum when you’re done” and chairman Paul Kelly said it “endeavours to educate people on the proper manner in which to dispose of their used gum”.

“Beginning in 2007, the campaign has seen sustained and marked progress in changing people’s attitudes to littered gum which has in turn positively impacted upon behavioural patterns when it comes to gum disposal,” he said.

“As ever, we are committed to continuing efforts to eradicate gum from our streets entirely. Today’s national launch marks an important part of a wider nationwide campaign which also includes a national advertising campaign and a school’s education programme, Bin It!”

Katherine Hogan, Corporate Affairs Director, Mars Ireland said: “Mars Ireland and Wrigley are delighted once more to be part of such a successful campaign. Although the GLT is funded by industry, it could not have achieved the level of success to date without the active and enthusiastic participation of local authorities up and down the country to whom we are very grateful.”