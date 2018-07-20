Irish Water apologises for leak delays in Limerick estate

IRISH Water has apologised for the delay in fixing a leaking water main in County Limerick.

Fine Gael councillor Elenora Hogan says she has been in regular contact with the utility trying to get them to remedy the problem at Islanduane in Mungret which causes flooding in the road.

“Irish Water acknowledge that the main needs to be replaced, and on more than one occasion have confirmed that they will put in place a contractor to do the work,” she said.

“But residents in the area are extremely frustrated, as am I. They are at present observing a hose ban to water their gardens, and at the same time they can see the mains leaking on the road.”

The City West councillor added: "Another issue of concern is where is this leaking water going? Residents are worried that the walls of their gardens may be undermined by these leaks, and they are also frustrated and concerned that there is no point in painting their property because of splash back from the potholes.”

A spokesperson said a contractor is in the area, and will move onto the Islanduane area next.

”The contractor is near completion on works in another area and will move on to fix the leaks in Islanduane as soon as possible. Irish Water wish to acknowledge the patience of the residents in the area and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the delay in fixing this leak,” they explained in a statement released to this newspaper.