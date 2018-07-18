Limerick’s Rubberbandits highlight the ‘evils’ of cocaine use

A TWEET posted by Limerick's high-profile satirical duo The Rubberbandits urging people not to use cocaine has attracted thousands of likes.

The tweet, which was posted on Tuesday afternoon, racked up more than 3,500 likes and 800 retweets, with many people expressing support for the sentiment.

“Just read that cocaine use is returning to Celtic tiger levels. Just watch, as gang wars flare up in Limerick again now. After years of peace. Don’t buy coke, every single step of its supply chain is evil. It floods gangs with money. It’s the worst drug you can buy,” read the tweet.

While there is anecdotal evidence that cocaine use has increased in recent months, the latest Recorded Crime statistics do not reflect this.

According to CSO figures, which have been published under reservation, there were 145 drug related offences in Limerick during the first quarter of this year – lower than every quarter last year.

According to the figures, 106 of the offences related to possession of drugs for personal use while 36 related to possession for sale or supply.

However, recently at Limerick District Court, Judge Marian O’Leary expressed concern at the number of young people who are appearing before her having been caught with small amounts of cocaine.

She described as ‘ridiculous and worrying’ the number of students who are being caught in possession of cocaine.

She was speaking in April after close to 100 cases came before Limerick District Court relating to detections which were made by gardai last September and October.

In each case, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the drugs, ranging in value from €5 to €80, were seized after the offender was searched by gardai.

Most of the seizures were made late at night at locations in the city centre. Each of the defendants admitted having the cocaine for their own personal use.

The vast majority of those prosecuted and brought before the court were young men – aged in their late teens or early 20s.

At one sitting of the court, during which almost 30 cases were dealt with, the judge was told that none of the offenders had previous convictions.