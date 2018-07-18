Obstruction charges against Limerick's Dundon brothers are struck out

OBSTRUCTION charges brought against three members of the notorious Dundon criminal gang have been struck out.

John Dundon, aged 35; Wayne Dundon, aged 40 and Desmond Dundon, aged 33 were each prosecuted under section 19 of the Public Order Act relating to an incident at Portlaoise Prison on May 19, 2017.

The three brothers, who are all serving lengthy prison sentences, are originally from the Prospect area of Limerick city.

At a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court Sgt JJ Kirby made an application to strike out the charges against Wayne Dundon and Dessie Dundon. A similar application was previously granted in the case of John Dundon.

However, objecting to the application, Wayne Dundon said: “So (the gardaí) had us down for three months for nothing?”

Both defendants requested that the charge be dismissed rather than struck out which would mean the matter could not be re-entered at a future date.

After noting the objection, Judge Catherine Staines said if the charges are re-entered, the accused’s legal advisors could examine the matter at that point.

After granting the State application to strike out the charges, Judge Staines commented that it is open to the State not to re-enter the matter.