WATCH: Reaction to the Abbey’s ‘stunning’ Jimmy’s Hall at Limerick’s Lime Tree

THERE has been a glowing reaction to the Abbey Theatre’s production of Jimmy’s Hall, running at Limerick’s Lime Tree Theatre this week.

The story of Leitrim farmer Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country, is proving the “highlight” of the Lime Tree’s year.

It is a quite fascinating story, steeped in the history of repressed 1930s Ireland and the man who challenged the accepted order – and suffered the consequences. It is hard hitting and poignant, yet there is laughter and joy and quite beautiful musicianship from a talented cast in a stunning show, while director Graham McLaren’s staging is conceived brilliantly.

The @AbbeyTheatre’s Jimmy’s Hall is stunning. Brilliantly conceived and beautiful musicianship. In @LimeTreeTheatre until Saturday. Go and see it! — Alan Owens (@alanowens_limk) July 17, 2018

Irish trad mixes with Van Morrisson’s Moondance, while Liam Clancy’s Parting Glass never sounded so haunting. Get there early too, as the cast warms up the crowd with Springsteen, the Pogues and Whitney Houston.

The Abbey is back at the Lime Tree for a fourth stint since the theatre opened to kick off its summer tour of Jimmy’s Hall, which it ran in Dublin last summer. For the Lime Tree and venue boss Louise Donlon, it is simply “the highlight of our year”.

“The actors are all top notch, the musicians, the production values are superb, you know going into an Abbey show it will be beautifully made, it will look fantastic,” she says.

“I was at it in the Abbey last year and literally people jumped to their feet. It is a great story and really interesting and the way they have adapted it, lots of music, lots of Irish dancing with a contemporary, wild feel to it.”

Jimmy’s Hall features the central character railing against the establishment via his dancehall, and the stage version, adapted from the Ken Loach film and Paul Laverty's script, is bursting with song and music, dancing and plenty of real life trials of the heart.

Sarah Lynch, who hails from Caherdavin and is now the Abbey’s touring producer, said it was “pure entertainment”.

“The voice and harmonies are superb, the music is amazing, and it is a bloody good story, so you really do tick all the boxes. When we opened it, people were dancing in the aisles - and crying,” she laughed.

Jimmys Hall is officially open! Thanks to all ⁦@LimeTreeTheatre⁩ and ⁦@mydolans⁩ for all tonight. #JimmysHall Thinking of our fellow Abbey company opening in Dublin #ComeOnHome ⁦@AbbeyTheatre⁩ pic.twitter.com/gzh0XrH7UU — sarah lynch (@thelynchky) July 17, 2018

The reaction on social media since the show opened on Saturday has been immensely positive. It runs at the Lime Tree until this Saturday, see www.limetreetheatre.ie.

#JimmysHall @LimeTreeTheatre was wonderful! I need to see it again tbh — ☆Kate☆ (@kittymacadoodle) July 17, 2018

7 a.m. hotel room view. Had an absolute blast in @LimeTreeTheatre with the phenomenal #JimmysHall Lads the craic was too much and what a show! Congrats all on a fab Opening Night #OutOfTheAbbey pic.twitter.com/kk2PEOeTU8 — Paddy Jo Malpas (@paddy_jo) July 18, 2018

I have to say #Jimmyshall really delivered for me. Second half did not disappoint. The powerful female voices and talented musicians with the clever choreography really brought the story to life. A must see while it’s in town @LimeTreeTheatre @AbbeyTheatre — Carol Byrne (@Carlsburn) July 17, 2018

I can't sing high enough praises about #JimmysHall - what an amazing show! @LimeTreeTheatre — Luke (@astro_shots) July 17, 2018

Standing ovation last night for #JimmysHall @LimeTreeTheatre runs until Saturday 21st July. Jimmy’s Hall tells the true story of Leitrim farmer Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country. His crime was to build a dance hall! @AbbeyTheatre @Limerick_ie pic.twitter.com/zF30x1T81C — Limerick : Culture : Arts (@LimerickArts) July 17, 2018

The magical power of music & how it changed a small community in Leitrim in their efforts for creative freedom. Jimmy's Hall, the true story of Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country. His crime was to build a dance hall. Runs to 21st July @LimeTreeTheatre pic.twitter.com/1B77TCt48q — Sheila Deegan (@SheilaDegan) July 17, 2018

Hugh energy music & drama with abundant talent on stage tonight @LimeTreeTheatre courtesy of @AbbeyTheatre, with #JimmysHall the story of Leitrim's Jimmy Gralton. "We all need a version of Jimmy's hall in our lives". Do try catch this unique theatrical experience! Closes Sat. — Dave_Griffin (@Dave_Griffin) July 16, 2018

Saw the preview on Saturday and it was hard hitting and eye opening. What a sad time in our history. The singers and musicians were fantastic. A must-see this week in Limerick! — Linda Murphy (@lindarmurphy) July 16, 2018

@LimeTreeTheatre @AbbeyTheatre what an awesome performance. I have been completely blown away by the #jimmyshall company. You are all so exceptionally talented. I have just gone through every emotion. Congratulations! — Suzanne Carmody (@Suzysparkle) July 16, 2018

Wonderful night’s entertainment from @AbbeyTheatre tonight @LimeTreeTheatre Enough music and energy to drive the tamest priest wild with the dancing! #JimmysHall #LovelyLeitrim — Michael Finneran (@soilsitheoir) July 16, 2018

Half way through this and I’m blown away! Opening night of #JimmysHall by @AbbeyTheatre in @LimeTreeTheatre and wow, just wow - do not miss a chance to see this show! pic.twitter.com/uhwnEMgTfT — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) July 16, 2018