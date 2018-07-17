Five ‘dangerous occurrences’ at Limerick workplaces reported to Health and Safety Authority

EXACTLY 100 workplace accidents were reported to the Health and Safety Authority relating to incidents in Limerick during the first quarter of this year.

Figures obtained by the Limerick Leader under the Freedom of Information Act, show the HSA was notified of 95 ‘non-fatal’ work-related accidents between January 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

There were a further five incidents during the same time period which have been classified by the HSA as “dangerous occurrences”.

A request for further details, including copies of the incident reports, was refused as they contain “personal information” relating to indentifiable individuals.

The decision maker also determined it would not be in the public interest to release copies of the reports.

In its reply to this newspaper, the Health and Safety Authority did not provide a city/county breakdown of where the incidents occurred and it is not known what action, if any, was taken against any of the employers in relation to what happened.