Before and after: Brave volunteers shave heads for Rape Crisis Mid-West

TWO brave volunteers have had a brush with a razor in Limerick to raise funds for Rape Crisis Mid-West.

The duo – Áine O’Keeffe and her cousin Jeffery Tobin – shaved their heads last Saturday in the Kasbah Social Club, raising €2,400 in the process.

They took part in the headshaving in order to promote awareness about the services Rape Crisis Mid-West provides to all survivors of sexual violence.

“I did this for survivors of rape and sexual abuse. If it has managed to even have a small positive impact on their lives, then it has all been worth it. I don't regret it in the slightest. It would appear my head has more value bald than hairy,” laughed Áine.

Áine donated her hair to the little princess trust who make wigs free of charge for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other alopecia-inducing illnesses.

Jeffrey said: “I'm delighted to have been able to do this. Rape Crisis Mid-West offer a vital service and being bald for a while is the least that I can do and hopefully it will help.”

There was live entertainment, face painting and a raffle at the event, MC for the evening which was Rape Crisis Mid-West Executive Director Miriam Duffy.

“It was a privilege and pleasure to be present when the incredible Áine shaved her hair to raise funds and awareness of the work of Rape Crisis Mid-West. Big thanks to all of her sponsors, family and friends and of course her cousin Jeffrey who joined her on the night and had his hair shaved also,” she said.

To donate, see here and here.