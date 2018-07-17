Gearing up for 10th Kilteely-Dromkeen festival in County Limerick

THE KILTEELY-Dromkeen festival was born in the recession and it has boomed ever since.

They mark their 10th anniversary this year and have a jam-packed schedule of events beginning on Thursday, July 19. It runs until Monday, July 23.

Tom Jones, of the organising committee, said it was born out of the recession.

“We always had the view that if we could make people change their holidays and stay around for the festival that was a good basis to start. We’ve been very lucky with sponsorship we’ve had. We wanted it to be affordable and for people to lose their troubles for a weekend.

“It shows the strength of a community but it isn’t even our own community. It is communities around us that come together and get involved,” said Tom.

The festival is over a week away but there is still time to enter their main event – the soapbox derby on Sunday, July 22. The street is cordoned off for these “vehicles” to hurtle down the road as crowds look on.

“We had a record number of entries last year – 22. We’re changing it a little bit this year. We’re competing one against the other now – two going down the track at the same time,” explained Tom.

They have also added a new category – the most colourful and imaginative soapbox.

”It doesn’t have to be the fastest. It is all about getting the crowd going,” said Tom.

St Ailbes Credit Union is sponsoring the festival and the most original soapbox. While the Siobhan Ryan trophy – in memory of a 15-year-old from Old Pallas – will go to the fastest cart.

There is also prize money up for grabs. Get in touch with organisers through the Kilteely-Dromkeen festival community page.

Another new addition is the melody of music and dance on the street on Saturday night, July 22. It will give locals who were never on stage the chance to display their talents. Earlier that day there is a historical walk on the life and times of William Lundon MP.

See next week for more.