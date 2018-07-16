Cook Medical extends sponsorship of Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon until 2021

COOK MEDICAL has extending its sponsorship of the Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon until 2021, as up to 3,000 women of all ages and abilities get ready to walk, jog or run to raise funds for local charities.

Cook Medical Ireland has announced this Monday that the company plans to extend its sponsorship of the Women’s Mini Marathon, taking place September 30, for a further three years.

This new agreement follows the company’s sponsorship of the event for a third consecutive year.

“The Women’s Mini Marathon is a hugely enjoyable occasion every year,” Angela Moloney, director of finance at Cook Medical said.

“It encourages a healthier lifestyle and for many businesses it is an ideal team-building opportunity. Above all, it raises much-needed funds for charities.”

“Cook Medical has a long-standing commitment to the people of Limerick and the Mid-West, dating back to our arrival here in 1996.”

“We worked with 21 community groups over the course of 2017 and our employees raised just under €45,000 for charities,” she added.

“By renewing this sponsorship, we can continue to grow and to support local charities and initiatives.”

Race Director John Cleary said: “The Women’s Mini Marathon is an excellent way to promote well-being and to encourage women of all ages and abilities to be active and take part in a really worthwhile event.”

“Fitness, both physical and mental, brings vitality to participants and helps people of all ages lead a healthy and happy lifestyle,” Mr Cleary added.

“What I really admire about this event is that it is always very inclusive,” Mayor of Limerick City and County James Collins said.

“Women from all walks of life take part and it has really become a household event.”

“Mothers and daughters run or walk together while other family members attend on the day to support their wives, sisters, girlfriends or friends.”

“The route starts and finishes on the grounds of the University of Limerick and apart from the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run, I can think of no nicer route for a race than around the grounds of our beautiful university campus.”

The Cook Medical Mini Marathon consists of two routes, a 5km and 10km circuit. Both routes will start and finish at the UL Sports Arena, located on the grounds of the University of Limerick.

Early registration is now open and those who sign up online at www.limerickminimarathon.com/registration/ will receive a long sleeve branded sports top.