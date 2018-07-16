Military Museum a focus for new chair of Limerick Civic Trust

CITY barrister Thomas Wallace O’Donnell has been appointed chairman of the Limerick Civic Trust heritage group, it has been announced this Monday.

Mr Wallace O’Donnell will chair the voluntary group for the next two years, and will be joined by Alec Gabbett of Leahy and Partners Solicitors, and John Leonard, of Grant Thornton, who is chairman of the finance committee.

Speaking about his aspirations for the new role, Mr Wallace O’Donnell said he will look to get the military museum at St Munchin’s up and running and developing it into a functioning civic space.

It’s something the Civic Trust is already under way with doing, and is aiming to have it open for next summer.

His second priority is the erection of a memorial wall to commemorate the Limerick people who died in the Great War.

As one of the youngest members of the board of the Civic Trust, the new chair is also keen to encourage younger people to get involved with civic society through the Trust but realises it will be a challenge.

“There seems to be a notable decline in young people getting involved with civic groups or group organisations nationwide but I’m keen to turn this around for the Trust. We know that anyone who does get involved has a deeper appreciation of their surroundings as they have a vested interest in them. Instead of looking down at the pavement or at their phones we want the younger generation to look up and at the buildings and environment around them, appreciate them more and realise that they are the custodians of our heritage. It has been handed to them to preserve for future generations,” he added.

The Civic Trust undertakes built and environmental projects that make places more attractive, enjoyable and distinctive. Whether it’s improving or maintaining a graveyard, monument, riverside walk, community garden or City Street, the Trust’s work aims to promote civic pride.

It also undertakes conservation and preservation projects as well as educational and research work.