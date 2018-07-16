Gardai launch investigation into armed raid at County Limerick bookmaker

GARDAI are investigating an armed robbery at a bookmaker in County Limerick, in which three men threatened staff with a suspected firearm and axes.

The incident occurred at Boylesports bookmaker in Patrickswell at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Gardai to told the Leader: “The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm when three masked males entered the premises with a suspected firearm and two axes, they threatened staff and demanded money."

The three men left the premises with a sum of cash.

"A fourth man waited outside the premises in a blue car which is believed to be an Audi A3, partial reg 141 G."

Any one with information or who may have seen this car is asked to contact Roxboro Road on 061214340