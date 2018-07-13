Fire crews tackle blaze at Limerick farm

THE fire service have attended the scene of a blaze at a County Limerick farm.

The alarm is understood to have been raised after lunchtime this Friday when the fire took hold in a farmyard at Quarry Hill close to the town of Kilmallock.

“The fire service and gardai are currently at the scene,” said a local. “The haybarn is on fire. There are several units of the fire service from the county including Kilmallock at the scene. They are taking water from the local river, the Loobagh, to quench the flames.”

There are no reports of injuries at this time.