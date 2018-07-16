Honour for brave young Limerick men who recovered body from river

TWO young men who recovered a man’s body from the River Shannon in Limerick have been honoured by former metropolitan mayor, Cllr Sean Lynch.

Anthony King and Cian McNamara pulled the body of Moyross man Peter O’Brien from the river after he tragically died.

Now his family, and the former metropolitan mayor, Cllr Lynch have honoured the pair.

Ger O’Brien, a son of the deceased, said: “There were a lot of people on the boardwalk. But only for them, we wouldn't have my father, he'd be gone out to sea.”

Pictured are local parish priest Fr Pat Seaver, metropolitan mayor Sean Lynch, Anthony King, and Peter’s daughters Jean, Michelle and Melissa, alongside local councillor Frankie Daly.