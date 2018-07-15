Limerick's Presentation Primary School awarded Healthy Ireland Flag

THE HARD WORK of students and teachers at Presentation Primary School on Sexton Street to improve the well being of their school community has been recognised with a prestigious award.

During the school year, students held a ‘Mindful May’ where they practiced mindfulness and hosted a spring-clean of the school. The school also staged a production of the musical Annie, which starred students from junior infants up to sixth class.

As a result of their hard work, the school was recently awarded the Healthy Ireland-Health Promoting Schools’ (HPS) Flag, one of the first schools in Limerick to achieve this award.

“We were all delighted after a busy year working together to improve the wellbeing of our school community through projects such as a spring clean up, Mindful May, making Buddy Benches, friendship week, coffee evenings for teachers, assembly songs and a multicultural day that we finally were awarded our Health Promoting Schools flag,” teacher Lisa Kearney said.