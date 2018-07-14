Social housing plan for County Limerick village hits brick wall

A PROPOSAL for social housing in Adare put forward by Limerick City and County Council has been rejected by local councillors, who suspended a meeting over the plan in an unusual move.

Council staff appeared at the municipal meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale district to lay out plans for a row of 23 adjoining houses on a plot of land just outside the village.

The proposal also includes five affordable serviced sites across from the row of adjoining houses. All would be built on a maximum area of one hectare, which is around 2.5 acres. Another seven hectares would be sold by the council to be used for private housing.

The four councillors present at the meeting, Cllr Adam Teskey (FG), Cllr Kevin Sheahan (FF), Cllr Stephen Keary (FG) and Cllr Richard O’Donoghue (Ind), paused the meeting to convene in another room and come up with a unified counter-proposal, such was their disappointment with the plan.

All said they were favour of more affordable housing in Adare, which is one of the most expensive areas in West Limerick, but they could not agree to the design of the council’s proposal, instead suggesting semi-detached houses and more serviced sites.

Suspending a meeting is a very rare move at the district level. Returning to the table, the councillors presented a joint statement to council officials.

“We as a group of four councillors require that the proposed social housing development in Adare will incorporate 30 number of semi detached houses and 10 fully serviced affordable sites,” read the handwritten statement, which was signed by the four representatives and dated.

Speaking after the meeting, cathaoirleach of the district Cllr Adam Teskey said that he suspended the meeting on foot of the “completely unacceptable” proposal. “It would be totally out of character for Adare if we were to proceed building the housing in one straight line, where we would accommodate at least 23 families,” he said. The councillors added that the houses must be prioritised for Adare locals who are on the waiting list.