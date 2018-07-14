Element Six staff are real diamonds in raising money for Limerick Suicide Watch

EIGHTY staff from Shannon diamond producer Element Six braved sizzling temperatures to raise money for Limerick Suicide Watch.

Night shift employees working with the firm are also set to join the night-time patrols Suicide Watch does down the Shannon.

Limerick Suicide Watch walk the banks of the river to identify people who may be in suicidal distress.

To support the charity’s efforts, the staff regrouped from Shannon to Limerick for a lunchtime walk which took them from the University of Limerick’s north campus along the riverbank, and back again.​

The sponsored walk saw a total of €4,087 raised and matched by the company.

This resulted in a total donation of €8,174.40.

It was the latest fundraiser held this year by the staff as part of their designated charity programme.

In addition to raising funds for their chosen charity, a number of night-shift workers will be diverted to the bridges of Limerick to support suicide watch volunteers on their watches.

Grainne Loonam, who coordinates the designated charity programme, said: “Limerick Suicide Watch does incredible work in Limerick, all through a spirit of volunteerism.

“We’re delighted with how our latest initiative went, raising much needed funds that were matched by the company.

“Money is important but human resources are also a critical need for Limerick Suicide Watch. They save lives and there’s no greater input that a volunteer group can make so it will be a privilege for Element Six workers to join them on their night watches,” she added.

Last year, staff of Element Six raised some €16,748 for Cliona’s Foundation.

Three separate fundraising events including a charity cycle, cake sale and Christmas lunch were run by Element Six employees in 2017, with funds matched by the company.