Limerick hit-and-run victim ‘in tears’ at 17 hour A&E wait at hospital

A LIMERICK woman who was left injured following an alleged hit-and-run was left waiting more than 17 hours for treatment in hospital.

The Castletroy lady, who does not wish to be identified as criminal proceedings are ongoing, said she was “reduced to tears” at the wait in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

She was rushed to hospital, having sustained neck and back injuries, after two cars collided at the Parkway roundabout near the Dublin Road at approximately 7.30am on Saturday morning last.

The other driver fled the scene, prompting a garda investigation.

The woman claimed she had been told to wait on a number of occasions, but after 17 hours had not even had a conversation with a doctor, “let alone an assessment.”

“I held my own, waiting patiently trying to be understanding of the fact that there are serious casualties coming in non-stop, but after six hours I approached a nurse, with the hope there had been a mix-up with my file. I was simply told there were four people ahead of me and just wait.”

She checked again at 6pm and 9pm.

“Management is so badly organised, people are being treated like numbers. I have chatted to at least ten elderly people and in these hours, haven’t seen one person even being offered a cup of tea,” the woman claimed.

“I’ve lost count of the number of people upset and complaining today, all intending on reporting this nightmare experience to the HSE.”

In response, an HSE spokesperson said they regret any patient has to be wait to be seen at any time.

“The Emergency Department at UHL is one of the busiest in the country with over 67,800 attendances last year, an increase of 5% on the previous year. The numbers requiring admission includes many frail elderly patients with complex needs.”

The health service said it’s currently looking at how wait times can be communicated more effectively.