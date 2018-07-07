Gardai probe Limerick hit-and-run

LIMERICK Gardai are investigating a hit-and-run road collision which took place in the city early this Saturday morning.

Two cars collided at the Parkway roundabout, near the Dublin Road at approximately 7.30am.

One car failed to remain at the scene, with a female driver in the other taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 061-212400.