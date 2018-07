EMERGENCY services tackled a house fire in Limerick city centre this Thursday afternoon.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 12.23pm and dispatched two units to the scene, just off the Ballysimon Road and Mulgrave Street.

Gardai and ambulance were also at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Limerick Fire Service returned to their base on Mulgrave Street at 1.35pm.