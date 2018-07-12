Jobs boost for Limerick as EY announces recruitment drive

LIMERICK is to get a number of new jobs as part of the EY recruitment announcement this Thursday.

The professional and consultancy services firm announced the creation of 520 new jobs in Ireland this Thursday.

There are 15 for Limerick, the company has confirmed.

145 of the new roles will be based in EY’s two Dublin offices, with the remaining spread across EY’s other five offices in Ireland – Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

The new roles on offer nationally will be filled by 215 experienced candidates, with average salaries of €65,000 per annum, depending on experience. 305 roles will be filled by graduates.

Speaking ahead of the job announcement Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “With more people than ever before at work in Ireland, the Government wants to support the creation of not just more jobs, but better jobs. So I am delighted that EY is announcing the creation of more than 500 high-quality positions, providing opportunities in the areas such as accounting, science, engineering and technology.

“We want to retain home-grown talent and also attract highly skilled workers from abroad, so the opportunity that EY provides candidates to base themselves in Ireland while gaining international experience through their global network and client base is vitally important for Ireland Inc.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY managing partner, said the firm was “committed to job creation in Ireland and we’re delighted to announce these 520 jobs across our seven offices.

“It’s crucial we recruit the best people from graduates through to partners with the type of sector-specific experience that will allow us to provide clients with the insight and advice they need to grow their businesses and customer base,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement, Senator Maria Byrne said it was "extremely positive".

"These are high end jobs, with EY saying salaries for experienced hires averaging upwards of €65,000 per annum. The roles are available in a variety of areas including Data Analytics, IT Advisory and Transformation, Risk, Cyber, Digital Strategy and Customer Experience," she said.

"Unemployment is now down to 5.1% nationally, with a record 2.2 million plus people now at work in the State. This is more people at work in Ireland than ever before. The number of people on the Live Register in Limerick has fallen by 53% since the Government launched its Action Plan for Jobs in early 2012."