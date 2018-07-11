Emergency services at scene of bus fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a bus fire in Limerick city this Wednesday evening.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at the toll bridge on the N18 at around 10.15pm.

Four units were dispatched and it is understood that they are still at the scene.

No other vehicles are involved in the incident.

It is not known if there were any passengers on the bus, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.