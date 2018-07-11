High-tech jobs boost for Limerick as BD tees up state of art new site

LIMERICK has got a major jobs boost as a US med-tech firm opens a state of the art new research centre in Castletroy.

BD has announced the creation of 85 new high-tech jobs for the Limerick region this Wednesday morning.

It comes as Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen officially opened BD’s Research Centre Ireland in the National Technology Park in Plassey.

BD will formally tee off at its new research centre in the former UniGolf facility at Plassey after a €21m investment in its new centre of excellence, which has already seen 100 jobs recruited for the facility in 2017 and early this year.

The announcement of the 85 additional positions will bring the total number of employees across BD’s two Limerick sites to 285. The project is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

The 85 new roles are for a variety of highly skilled positions such as software, hardware and systems engineering, scientists, and technical management, with the majority being brought on-stream by the end of this year.

Speaking at the announcement, Dennis Gilbert, Senior Vice President for R&D at BD said that the new roles are critical to BD’s long term global growth plan and said the opening of the centre "marks a new era for BD and the Life Sciences community in Ireland.

"This new centre has been established to serve as a global R&D hub for our businesses and is key to our long-term strategic growth plans. BD’s decision to open our global research centre here in Limerick is based on the region’s highly skilled talent, our strong relationships with local universities and Limerick’s stellar reputation as an important Life Sciences hub.

"Announcing 85 additional new jobs today further strengthens our commitment to investing in Ireland, and we will be able to further accelerate our recruitment efforts here to continue to build on our expertise and capabilities.”

Minister Breen said: "This announcement by BD is a vote of confidence in the Mid-West region as a destination for high-end medical technology companies. It will provide excellent employment opportunities and contribute greatly to the local economy of the region. I would like to wish BD continued success and assure them of our ongoing support."

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA said “this significant investment by BD in its new R&D Centre of Excellence in Limerick today is a very welcome addition to the Life Sciences sector in the Mid-West region".

The company currently employs 1,300 people in Ireland at sites in Limerick, Dun Laoghaire and Drogheda.

An extensive renovation of the former Unigolf premises in Castletroy has been undertaken to accommodate the additional staff.