Water outage due to burst main currently affecting 700 properties in Limerick

APPROXIMATELY 700 properties have been affected by a water outage due to a burst main in Limerick this Wednesday morning.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are working to restore water supply to Corbally, Moyross, Caherdavin and the surrounding areas following a burst water main in Corbally.

“Repair teams have been mobilised and it is expected that water supply will be restored over the course of the day,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

“Pressure may be lower than normal and there may be some temporary discolouration of the water as the supply is restored.”

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected by this burst which we are working as a matter of priority to repair.”

Further details on repair times will be posted on the Service and Supply section of www.water.ie. Customers can also contact 1850 278 278 for information.