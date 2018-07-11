Mary McNamee has the high-profile role of the marketing and membership boss of Limerick’s top business representative group, Limerick Chamber of Commerce

Tell us a little about the Limerick Chamber:

As the largest chamber in the region, we represent over 450 member companies. Through the ongoing development of our skills and resources, we are endeavouring to establish the Limerick Chamber as the primary source of knowledge, tools and expertise in business growth and investment in the region. The Chamber provides a platform for business to network. Limerick Chamber doesn’t make products – it makes things happen.

What does your role entail?

I am lucky to have a very varied role so no two days are ever the same. I work closely with the internal chamber team to enhance membership and promote our offerings to both members and non-members. At present, my main priority is to ensure that our new members only website goes live and demonstrate the value of this to our members.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Co Dublin and raised in Portlaoise. I came to live in Limerick in 2006 and have also spent time in Dublin. I live in Castletroy currently and it is great to see this area of Limerick thriving.

What is your educational background?

I studied marketing at the Carlow Institute of Technology. I also have a diploma in digital marketing from the digital marketing institute. I have also completed certificates in inbound marketing from Hubspot, Google analytics and SiriusDecisions campaign management.

How did you get to where you are today?

I began my career in Limerick with the Irish Greyhound Board. It was a great start and I learned a lot. However, I wanted the opportunity to broaden my experience, so I moved to Cook Medical. Six years there taught me a lot about marketing and the importance of good planning. During this time, I became really interested in digital and completed a diploma in digital marketing in 2010.

In order to further my digital experience, I made the move to Dublin and spent some time with Sage and Microsoft working on large scale marketing campaigns to increase my operational knowledge. Returning to Limerick and working in the Limerick Chamber has reminded me what a great city it is. The pace of life is better, and the overall work/life balance is significantly enhanced.

Why did you decide to join the Limerick Chamber?

I have always seen the value of chambers of commerce as my father was chairman of the Laois Chamber. This role appealed to me as it is a great opportunity to leverage my existing marketing skills working with our members to promote their businesses.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

We have just launched a new website and are about to launch a member only site. I hope to add further value for our members over the next 12 months.

Who do you admire in business?

Elon Musk for how he has revolutionised transport both on earth and in space.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

“Once you stop learning, you start dying,” from Albert Einstein.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I enjoy keeping fit, reading and catching up with friends. I also enjoy taking some courses to broaden my knowledge on sites such as Coursera and Alison.