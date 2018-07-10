‘Busy night’ for Limerick Fire Service crews tackling incidents

LIMERICK Fire Service had a “busy night” on Monday as crews tackled several incidents.

The Fire Service said it was a “busy night for Red Watch. As well as the Industrial Fire on the Ballysimon Road, they also attended grass fires and a house fire in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully the occupant was out of the property on our arrival.”

Crews had attended an industrial fire in a silo at O’Connor Feeds on the Ballysimon Road on Monday night.

The fire service said: “Thankfully it was contained to a small area & quickly brought under control. Firefighters remain on scene to continue dampening down.”

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 9.23pm. There were no reported injuries.