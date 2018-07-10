‘Busy night’ for Limerick Fire Service crews tackling incidents

Limerick crews at the scene of the industrial fire on Ballysimon Road

Limerick crews at the scene of the industrial fire on Ballysimon Road

LIMERICK Fire Service had a “busy night” on Monday as crews tackled several incidents.

The Fire Service said it was a “busy night for Red Watch. As well as the Industrial Fire on the Ballysimon Road, they also attended grass fires and a house fire in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully the occupant was out of the property on our arrival.”

Crews had attended an industrial fire in a silo at O’Connor Feeds on the Ballysimon Road on Monday night.

The fire service said: “Thankfully it was contained to a small area & quickly brought under control. Firefighters remain on scene to continue dampening down.”

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 9.23pm. There were no reported injuries. 