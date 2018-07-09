Emergency services tackle industrial fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an industrial fire at a manufacturers in Limerick city this Monday night.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at O'Connor Feeds, on Ballysimon Road at 9.23pm.

Four units from Mulgrave Street were dispatched to the scene, and it is understood that they remain at the site.

Limerick Fire Service took to Facebook to update the public on their operation.

In a post, it stated: "Crews currently in attendance at an Industrial Fire in a Silo on the Ballysimon Road. Thankfully it was contained to a small area & quickly brought under control. Firefighters remain on scene to continue dampening down."

There are no reported injuries.